Buy Ineos Styrolution; target of Rs 975: ICICI Direct

Ineos reported a decent Q1FY19 performance on the volume front. The margins were also stable YoY. However, they were down QoQ. Volumes increased 18% YoY to 44 KT vs. 37.3 KT in Q1FY18 Revenues during the quarter increased 32.5% YoY and were at Rs 595.1 crore vs Rs 449.2 crore in Q1FY18. Gross margins also increased to Rs 26.5/kg in Q1FY19 from Rs 21.7/kg in Q1FY18 (last year there was an inventory loss). ABS segment EBIT came in at Rs 33.5 crore (increase 134% YoY) vs. Rs 14.3 crore in Q1FY18 whereas PS segment reported a loss of Rs 0.6 crore Subsequently, the profitability increased 518% YoY and came in at Rs 16.9 crore mainly due to inventory losses in Q1FY18.

Ineos’ strong parentage (a global leader in styrenics) is expected to ensure that the company offers best products and solutions to customers giving it a competitive edge in the markets. Also, Ineos’ specialty products portfolio and its strategy to strengthen its position in focus industries like automotive, household, etc, is expected to lead to steady volume and profit growth, going forward. We believe Ineos, a quality play, can be held with long term investment horizon given the strong demand and profit drivers in the years to come. Ineos is currently trading at 16x FY20E EPS of Rs 48.8. We value Ineos at 20x FY20E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 975.

