App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2250: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated July 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank's (IIB) 1QFY19 PAT grew 24% YoY to INR10.4b (marginally below our estimate). NII rose 20% YoY, while the NIM moderated 5bp QoQ, driven by an increase in funding cost (+22bp QoQ).Total income grew 16% YoY due to muted other income (+12% YoY) on account of low treasury gains (INR1.37b v/s INR1.93b in 1QFY18). Core fee income grew 20% YoY, led by 32% growth in distribution income. Controlled opex growth of 12% YoY (CI ratio declined 80bp QoQ to 44.2%) led to PPoP growth of 20% YoY (+8% QoQ).


Outlook


The bank is targeting 25-30% loan growth, driven by continued branch expansion (aiming 2,000 branches by FY20 v/s 1,400 currently) and customer acquisition (+2x to 20m). Merger with BHAFIN will strengthen the bank's earnings profile and further boost its return ratios. We maintain our estimates and revise our target price to INR2,250 (4x FY20E ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 02:02 pm

tags #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.