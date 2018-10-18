Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank

IIB’s PAT grew by a muted 5% YoY to INR9.2b in 2QFY19 due to contingent provision of INR2.8b (toward infra group). NII rose 21% YoY, while the NIM moderated 16bp YoY on account of higher funding cost. Total income grew by just 17% YoY due to muted income growth (+11% YoY) on account of weak treasury gains. Core fee increased 20% YoY, led by distribution income growth of 18%. Controlled opex growth of 11% YoY enabled 22% YoY growth in PPoP (30% YoY growth in core PPoP). Loan growth stood at 32% YoY, led by robust growth in the corporate segment. Consumer portfolio grew 29% YoY (+6% QoQ), led by strong traction in CV loans, equipment financing and credit card segments. Share of retail loans to total book stands at 39% (45% incl. business banking).

Outlook

Merger with BHAFIN will strengthen its earnings profile and boost return ratios. We cut our FY19/20 earnings by ~10% as we increase our credit cost estimates to factor in additional provisions. We, thus, revise our price target to INR2,100 (3.4x Sep-20E ABV) from INR2,250.

