you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated October 15, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank


IIB’s PAT grew by a muted 5% YoY to INR9.2b in 2QFY19 due to contingent provision of INR2.8b (toward infra group). NII rose 21% YoY, while the NIM moderated 16bp YoY on account of higher funding cost. Total income grew by just 17% YoY due to muted income growth (+11% YoY) on account of weak treasury gains. Core fee increased 20% YoY, led by distribution income growth of 18%. Controlled opex growth of 11% YoY enabled 22% YoY growth in PPoP (30% YoY growth in core PPoP). Loan growth stood at 32% YoY, led by robust growth in the corporate segment. Consumer portfolio grew 29% YoY (+6% QoQ), led by strong traction in CV loans, equipment financing and credit card segments. Share of retail loans to total book stands at 39% (45% incl. business banking).


Outlook


Merger with BHAFIN will strengthen its earnings profile and boost return ratios. We cut our FY19/20 earnings by ~10% as we increase our credit cost estimates to factor in additional provisions. We, thus, revise our price target to INR2,100 (3.4x Sep-20E ABV) from INR2,250.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:05 pm

tags #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

