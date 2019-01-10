App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2023: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2023 in its research report dated January 10, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank (IIB IN) reported strong performance on most operating parameters as advances grew by 35% YoY led by wholesale loans which grew 39% YoY while retail loans grew 29%. Core fee income decelerated to 17.5% YoY on the back of SEBI guideline which requires amortizing of mutual fund distribution fee. During Q3FY19, three major accounts slipped out of which two accounts belonged to EPC and construction which led to 4bp increase in GNPA to 1.13%. Management said that they have received report from RBI and they do not need to report any divergence. As per management, the bank now only awaits for NCLT approval for their merger with BHAFIN. The merger will be effective from 1Jan2018.


Outlook


IIB trades at 3.2x P/ABV and 16x P/E 1-year forward. The opportunity of expanding profitability and robust growth is factored into our DDM-based target price of Rs 2,023, implying a 26% upside meriting a BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 10, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #IndusInd Bank #Recommendatiions

