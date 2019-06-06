Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1964: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on IndusInd Bank

The exposure to IL&FS (~Rs 30bn, w/w ~Rs 20bn is to the hold co) slipped entirely in 4Q. Annualised slippage jumped to ~8.1%. G/NNPAs doubled sequentially to 210/121bps. The bank provided an additional ~Rs 11.5bn on the exposure, maintaining a specific coverage of ~55%. Exposure to ‘potentially stressed groups’ (1.9% of loans) could keep slippages elevated. Ergo, we have built in slippages of 1.9% over FY19-21E. Healthy Business Growth: The loan book grew ~28/8%to ~Rs 1.86tn. The corporate book (61%) grew ~30/8%, driven by exponential growth in MFI Loans. ~80% of IIB’s MFI exposure was towards BHAFIN. The retail segment grew ~27/7%. High yielding unsecured and CE loans grew the fastest.Post BHAFIN-integration, we expect loan CAGR of ~28% to persist over FY19-21E. Reversals Impact NIMs: At 3.59%, NIMs dipped ~24bps QoQ, with a 53bps dip in corporate yields. Interest reversals due to the slippage of IL&FS were ~Rs1.53bn. Ex-IL&FS, NIMs were ~3.87% and corporate yields were~9.87%. At, 4.3%, we have factored in higher NIMs over FY19-21E, with the higher yielding BHAFIN consolidation. Management guided for NIMs of 3.8% over FY19-21E (ex-BHAFIN).

Outlook

As expected, IIB’s P&L was significantly hit by its exposure to the stressed IL&FS group. However, core operating metrics remain largely intact. The exposure to other potentially stressed groups is a monitorable. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs1,964 (3.5x Mar-21 ABV of Rs 561).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.