you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1964: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1964 in its research report dated May 23, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on IndusInd Bank


The exposure to IL&FS (~Rs 30bn, w/w ~Rs 20bn is to the hold co) slipped entirely in 4Q. Annualised slippage jumped to ~8.1%. G/NNPAs doubled sequentially to 210/121bps. The bank provided an additional ~Rs 11.5bn on the exposure, maintaining a specific coverage of ~55%. Exposure to ‘potentially stressed groups’ (1.9% of loans) could keep slippages elevated. Ergo, we have built in slippages of 1.9% over FY19-21E. Healthy Business Growth: The loan book grew ~28/8%to ~Rs 1.86tn. The corporate book (61%) grew ~30/8%, driven by exponential growth in MFI Loans. ~80% of IIB’s MFI exposure was towards BHAFIN. The retail segment grew ~27/7%. High yielding unsecured and CE loans grew the fastest.Post BHAFIN-integration, we expect loan CAGR of ~28% to persist over FY19-21E. Reversals Impact NIMs: At 3.59%, NIMs dipped ~24bps QoQ, with a 53bps dip in corporate yields. Interest reversals due to the slippage of IL&FS were ~Rs1.53bn. Ex-IL&FS, NIMs were ~3.87% and corporate yields were~9.87%. At, 4.3%, we have factored in higher NIMs over FY19-21E, with the higher yielding BHAFIN consolidation. Management guided for NIMs of 3.8% over FY19-21E (ex-BHAFIN).


Outlook


As expected, IIB’s P&L was significantly hit by its exposure to the stressed IL&FS group. However, core operating metrics remain largely intact. The exposure to other potentially stressed groups is a monitorable. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs1,964 (3.5x Mar-21 ABV of Rs 561).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

