Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1950: LKP Research

LKP Research's report on Indusind Bank

Profitability of the bank was subdued (PAT +5% yoy and 7% qoq) during the quarter due to higher NPL provisioning while operating profit growth was healthy (27% yoy). Key highlights of the results were – 1) bank made additional provisions of Rs 2.55 bn in Q3 on its IL&FS holdco exposure (Rs 2.75 in Q2) taking total cover to 27% of gross exposure. It also has exposure to SPV of IL&FS amounting to Rs 10 bn, which is most likely to turn into NPL in Q4. IL&FS exposure is currently standard account in the books of the bank 2) corporate slippage risen on qoq basis from Rs 0.9 bn to Rs 4.6 bn due to 3 accounts turning into NPLs 3) RBI has completed the audit for FY18 fiscal for the bank and RBI RBS divergence is nil 4) BHAFIN merger is in the last leg of completion, is most likely to get finished in Q4 5) credit growth was healthy at 35% yoy driven by both corporate and retail advances 6) margins remained stable on sequential basis.

Outlook

However, we are still bullish on the long term outlook of the bank. Currently, it is trading at 3.8x and 3.1x FY19E and FY20E ABV resp. We expect ROE & ROA of 14.8% and 1.5% in FY19E and 18.4% and 1.7% in FY20E. Retain BUY with revised TP of Rs 1950 (discounting FY21E ABV by 3x).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.