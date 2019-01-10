Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1914: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on IndusInd Bank

Across key parameters IIB reported another quarter of strong growth. Advances/PPOP/NII were up 35%/27%/21%. Provisions made for the exposure to IL&FS, however, dragged on profitability. We are sanguine about its loan-growth prospects and its asset quality (barring the IL&FS exposure), given its low stressed pipeline and insignificant restructured portfolio. We retain our Buy recommendation.

Outlook

Our Jan?19 target of `1,914 is based on the two-stage DDM model. This implies a ~3.1x P/ABV multiple on its FY21e book.

