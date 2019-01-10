App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated January 09, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank’s (IIB) PAT grew by a muted 5% YoY to INR9.8b in 3QFY19 due to contingent provision of INR2.55b (toward infra group). NII grew 21% YoY, while NIM was largely flat at 3.83% on account of a rise in cost of funds. Total income increased 22% YoY on the back of healthy other income growth of 24% YoY. Core fees grew 18% YoY, led by higher forex income and loan processing fees. Opex growth (+16% YoY) trailed total income growth, resulting in robust 27% YoY growth in PPoP.


Outlook


however continued strength in the core business provides comfort. Merger with BHAFIN will strengthen the earnings profile and further boost the return ratios. We value IIB at INR1,900 (3.2x Sep’20E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 10, 2019 04:24 pm

