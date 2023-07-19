Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1794: LKP Research

Buy

LKP Research's research report on Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank (IIB) has reported a strong set of numbers with the positives being 1) 30.3% YoY jump in reported profit, led by NIMs surprise (4.29%) and lower provisioning expenses (down 21% YoY), 2) strong business growth (credit: 21.5% YoY, Deposits: 14.6% YoY), 3) Lower slippages (₹13.8bn v/s ₹16bn in 4QFY23) 4) Stable PCR level (PCR: 71% & Non-specific: 1% of book), 5) reduction in restructuring book to 0.66% v/s 0.84% in the previous quarter, 6) ample capital cushion (CAR: ~18%). We believe, IIB has made adequate provisioning against the potential stress from spike in MFI and CV non performing assets. However, the delinquencies from vehicles segment and credit cost in next quarters will be keenly watched. Healthy retail deposit growth towards LCR is a positive takeaway.

Outlook

Core operating performance of IIB remains healthy. The deposit growth compared to advances in coming quarters will be a key monitorable. Nevertheless, a higher contingent buffer is likely to safeguard the bank from credit disruption from various restructured schemes. Thus we retain our BUY rating with an increased price target of ₹1,794 (based on 1.9x FY25E Adj. BVPS of ₹944).

