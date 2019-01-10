Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1765: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on IndusInd Bank

IIB's earnings of Rs9.85bn (PLe: Rs9.96bn) was largely in-line with estimates but PPOP of Rs21.2bn (PLe: Rs20.8bn) beat estimates on strong treasury gains. It continued to make contingent provisions of Rs2.5bn (Rs2.75bn in Q2FY19) on IL&FS exposure, taking total provisions to >Rs6.0bn (30% PCR). Management guided that there could be some acceleration in provisions ahead to get PCR to desired level of 40-50% as clarity on haircut & asset cover on holdco is emerging, while there could be classification towards NPA ahead as account is in SMA1&2. Operationally bank continues to cruise smoothly with steady NIMs, robust loan growth and improving operational metrics.

Outlook

Hence we retain BUY with revised TP of Rs1,765 (from Rs1,750) based on 3.2x Sep-20 P/ABV.

