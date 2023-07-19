Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Securities

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on IndusInd Bank

Despite higher opex YoY, IndusInd Bank (IIB) reported strong Q1FY24 PAT at Rs21.24bn (up ~32% YoY) driven by strong NII (up 18% YoY) and ~21% YoY dip in provisions. As detailed in our recent sector note (Link), IIB is our preferred pick and the thesis remains intact. We believe IIB is uniquely placed as growth (18-19% YoY for FY24-25E) has tailwinds from revival in key domains (vehicle and MFI) which due to strong yields should also enable stable NIM. With sharp reduction in RSA (down to 66 bps) and macro tailwinds, we see healthy moderation in credit costs, driving RoA higher.

Outlook

Overall, we estimate the bank delivering 1.85%-1.9% RoA for FY24-25E with 15-16% RoE. We increase our target price to Rs1,700 (vs Rs1,550), valuing the stock at ~1.9x (vs ~1.7x) FY25E ABV. Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

IndusInd Bank - 19 -07 - 2023 - isc