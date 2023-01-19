Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1650: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Indusind Bank

For Q3FY23, IndusInd Bank reported a beat on PAT at Rs19.6bn (vs. our estimate of Rs18.7bn), up 58% YoY, led by slightly better margins (up 3bps QoQ to 3.27%) and mainly lower LLP, as the bank utilized contingent provision buffer worth Rs4.6bn. Despite some stress in VF/MFI book, headline GNPA ratio reduced by 5bps QoQ to 2.1%. Credit growth accelerated to 19% YoY/5% QoQ, led by strong traction in retail loans (barring MFI), SME/BB as well as corporate book. The bank has guided for better growth at 20-25% over FY23-24E, led by retail (including the recently launched mortgages business), while it expects NIM to remain range bound at 4.15-4.25%. We have slightly revised our earnings for FY23-25E by 2% and expect RoA/RoE to gradually improve over FY23-25E to 1.7-1.9%/15-17%, led by better growth and lower LLP. The bank remains well capitalized with Tier-I at 16.5%, removing any risk of dilution.



Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs1,650 (earlier Rs1,500), valuing the bank at 2x Dec-24E ABV (vs. earlier 1.8x), given improving growth/RoA visibility. We believe RBI’s approval for MD’s term extension will be a key monitorable for the stock in the near term.

Indusind Bank - 19 -01-2023 - emkay