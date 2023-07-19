Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1600: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank (IIB) reported an in-line 1QFY24 performance with PAT at INR21.2b (up 30% YoY), aided by healthy NII growth (up 18% YoY) and lower provisions (down 21% YoY). Loan growth was healthy at 22% YoY to INR3.0t with traction in both Corporate and Consumer Finance books. Within the consumer book, growth was broad based, with notable outperformance in the utility vehicles (up 44% YoY) and credit cards segments (up 39% YoY). MFI loans was flat sequentially, due to the seasonality of business and Q1 generally being a weak quarter. Fresh slippages declined 14% QoQ to INR13.8b (2.0% annualized). This decline was primarily driven by a reduction in slippages within the corporate book, which decreased to INR0.4b from INR2.6b in 4QFY23. GNPA/NNPA ratios improved 4bp/1bp QoQ to 1.94%/0.58%. Restructured book declined to 0.66% in 1QFY24 from 0.84% in 4QFY23. Management suggested for 18-23% loan growth under Planning Cycle 6 (PC6), while moderation in credit cost is expected to aid RoA expansion.

Outlook

We estimate IIB to deliver ~27% earnings CAGR over FY23-25, while its RoA/RoE would expand to 2.1%/17.5%. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR1,600 (premised on 1.7x FY25E ABV).

