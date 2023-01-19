 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1473: LKP Research

Jan 19, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

LKP Research is bullish on Indusind Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1473 in its research report dated January 19, 2023.

LKP Research's research report on Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank has reported stable set of numbers and the positives are 1) 68% YoY jump in reported profit, led by NIMs expansion (4.27%) and lower provisioning expenses (down 36% YoY), 2) Strong business growth (credit: 19.3% YoY, Deposits: 14.3% YoY), 3) Stable PCR level (PCR: 71% & Non-specific: 1.25% of book), 4) Reduction in restructuring book to 1.25% v/s 1.5% in the previous quarter, 5) Ample capital cushion (CAR: 18.01%), Nevertheless, the spike in consumer GNPA (2.6% v/s 2.36%) is the biggest disappointment. We believe, the bank has made adequate provisioning against potential stress. However, the delinquencies from vehicles segment and credit cost in next quarter will be keenly watched. Moreover, a healthy CDR (84%) gives further room for credit growth. We have a positive outlook on the Bank with a BUY rating.

Outlook

Core operating performance of the Indusind Bank remains healthy. A higher contingent buffer is likely to safeguard the bank from credit disruption from various restructure schemes. We retain our rating to BUY with price target of ₹1473 (based on 1.8x FY24E Adj. BVPS of ₹818).

first published: Jan 19, 2023 04:47 pm