Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank (IIB) reported a PAT of INR18.1b (+57% YoY; in line) with steady operating performance across all key metrics during the quarter. Loan growth remained steady at 18% YoY with traction in Corporate as well as Consumer Finance book. Sequential growth of 6.4% in corporate was driven by working capital loans. Within consumer, growth was broad based barring micro-finance (MFI). However, growth in MFI book should also pick up as disruption due to regulatory changes has been fully addressed. Fresh slippages moderated significantly to INR15.7b (2.6% annualized) led by corporate and consumer segments. GNPA/NNPA ratio improved by 24bp/ 6bp QoQ to 2.11%/0.61%, respectively. Restructured book declined to 1.5% in 2QFY23 v/s 2.1% in 1QFY23.
Outlook
We estimate PAT to report 40% CAGR over FY22-24, leading to 16% RoE in FY24E. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR1,450 (premised on 1.8x FY24E ABV).
