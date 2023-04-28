 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1450: ICICI Direct

Apr 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on IndusInd Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank is a Hinduja group promoted newer age private sector bank and is the fifth largest private bank in India. Vehicle finance forms around 26% of overall loans • Strong pan-India presence with 2600 branches as on March 2022. IndusInd Bank reported an in line performance. Loan growth up 21.3% YoY. NII up 17.3% YoY, NIMs steady QoQ at 4.28% • PPP up 12.7% YoY. Lower provision leads to ~50% YoY jump in PAT • GNPA down 8 bps QoQ to 1.98%. Restructured book down 40 bps to 0.84%.

Outlook

Thus, we retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~1.7x FY25E ABV and maintain our target price at Rs 1450 per share.