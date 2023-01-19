Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1408: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on IndusInd Bank

Indusind Bank’s Q3 FY23 profitability improved, with a 1.86% RoA (up 8bps q/q) and stable asset quality. Key positives were 1) strong disbursements in the VF book, 2) strong retail deposit growth, 3) sturdy balance sheet with 70% coverage and a Rs21.9bn provision buffer (0.8% of loans) and 4) strong liquidity and capitalisation. With credit growth expected to be strong and moderating credit costs, earnings are expected to be robust.

Outlook

We maintain our positive view on the bank with a TP of Rs1,408, valuing it at 1.6x P/ABV on its FY25e book.

