Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank is a Hinduja group promoted newer age private sector bank and is the fifth largest private bank in India. Vehicle finance forms around 26% of overall loans • Strong pan-India presence with 6103 touch points as on September 2022.



Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~1.8x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 1330 to Rs 1350 per share.

IndusInd Bank - 211022 - icici