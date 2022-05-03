Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1350: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on IndusInd Bank

IIB reported a slight miss on PAT at Rs14bn (est.: Rs15bn), mainly due to higher provisions and elevated opex (a phenomenon seen across private banks) due to investments in the franchise and technology. The GNPA ratio improved by 21bps qoq to 2.3%, thanks to the moderation in slippages. However, the restructured book still remained high at 2.6%. Credit growth was relatively moderate at 12% yoy/5% qoq due to slow growth in the retail book, offset in part by high corporate growth. However, the bank believes that disbursement trends are improving in the CV/UV/Car segments, while MFI will continue to grow at a fast pace. Growth of the diamond portfolio could be dragged by trade disruptions arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but IIB does not see any asset-quality risks. With asset-quality stress largely behind the bank and a healthy contingent buffer (0.8% of loans ex-RSA) in place, IIB has guided for NIMs of 4.1-4.25%, PPoP>5% of loans and 1.25-1.5% credit cost (looks slightly optimistic). We retain our FY24-25E EPS and introduce FY25 estimates. We expect a RoE of 13-16% for FY23-25E.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs1,350 based on 1.8x FY24E ABV vs. 1.9x Dec'23E ABV earlier, given the steady improvement in its liability profile after a deposit scare, reacceleration of credit growth, expected improvement in return ratios and reasonable valuations. The bank is likely to soon appoint a CEO for the MFI business, after a spate of resignations and alleged misconduct.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

