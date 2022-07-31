 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1300: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 31, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on IndusInd Bank

Key highlight of IIB analyst meet was that focus is on strong asset growth that would be funded by RTD while underwriting has been tightened so as to keep stress formation controlled. Branch expansion and investments in technology may keep opex elevated, though PPoP to loan ratio may surpass 5.5% (over PC-6) from 5.3% in FY22. Expanding in home markets would be a key driver to business growth. The bank is targeting a CASA ratio of >45% while retail to wholesale loan mix could change from 52:48 to 60:40. Better earnings quality is also a focus area. While asset growth may be achievable, material RTD growth might not be easy given tightened systemic liquidity.

Outlook

However, asset quality risks have abated and RoE improvement from 10% to 15% over FY22-24E warrants a higher valuation. Maintain multiple at 1.8x on FY24 ABV and retain BUY with TP at Rs1,300.

