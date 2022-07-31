English
    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1300: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on IndusInd Bank


    Key highlight of IIB analyst meet was that focus is on strong asset growth that would be funded by RTD while underwriting has been tightened so as to keep stress formation controlled. Branch expansion and investments in technology may keep opex elevated, though PPoP to loan ratio may surpass 5.5% (over PC-6) from 5.3% in FY22. Expanding in home markets would be a key driver to business growth. The bank is targeting a CASA ratio of >45% while retail to wholesale loan mix could change from 52:48 to 60:40. Better earnings quality is also a focus area. While asset growth may be achievable, material RTD growth might not be easy given tightened systemic liquidity.


    Outlook


    However, asset quality risks have abated and RoE improvement from 10% to 15% over FY22-24E warrants a higher valuation. Maintain multiple at 1.8x on FY24 ABV and retain BUY with TP at Rs1,300.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 03:27 pm
