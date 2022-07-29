English
    Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1275: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Indusind Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1275 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial Market's research report on Indusind Bank


    The bank hosted an analyst meet to showcase its reorganized management profile, give an update on Planning Cycle 5 and provide some insights into Planning Cycle 6. The KTAs: Well on course to achieve PC 5 goals despite Covid shock; PC 6 to focus on building scale with profitability and sustainability: Under the Planning Cycle (PC) 5, the bank has fortified its retail liability franchise, fine-tuned its corporate banking business, launched the holistic Bharat Banking model, ramped up digital compatibility and initiated new growth boosters (Home/gold loan) and completed management reorganization. Under PC 6, it plans to further improve its CASA ratio to >45%, re-accelerate growth across consumer/corporate banking segments with continued focus on market share gains, granularization & higher RoRWA, and launch investment/para-banking (Broking, AMC, etc.), thus delivering PPOP/loans of >5.5% on a sustainable basis.



    Outlook


    Retain Buy with a TP of Rs1,275 (valuing core bank at 1.7x Jun’24E ABV). Key risks: Delayed assetquality normalization and senior management attrition.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indusind Bank - 280722 - emkay

    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 05:04 pm
