Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1275: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial Market's research report on Indusind Bank

The bank hosted an analyst meet to showcase its reorganized management profile, give an update on Planning Cycle 5 and provide some insights into Planning Cycle 6. The KTAs: Well on course to achieve PC 5 goals despite Covid shock; PC 6 to focus on building scale with profitability and sustainability: Under the Planning Cycle (PC) 5, the bank has fortified its retail liability franchise, fine-tuned its corporate banking business, launched the holistic Bharat Banking model, ramped up digital compatibility and initiated new growth boosters (Home/gold loan) and completed management reorganization. Under PC 6, it plans to further improve its CASA ratio to >45%, re-accelerate growth across consumer/corporate banking segments with continued focus on market share gains, granularization & higher RoRWA, and launch investment/para-banking (Broking, AMC, etc.), thus delivering PPOP/loans of >5.5% on a sustainable basis.

Outlook

Retain Buy with a TP of Rs1,275 (valuing core bank at 1.7x Jun’24E ABV). Key risks: Delayed assetquality normalization and senior management attrition.

