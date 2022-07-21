Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1236: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank (IIB) has posted good set of numbers during Q1FY23 with strong profit growth of 64% YoY/18% QoQ to INR 1,603 cr, was sharply higher than our estimate of INR 1,344 cr. Beat on PAT was primarily due to better income growth and decline in provision. Despite a sharp rise in bond yield, bank has managed its treasury book well and reported a securities/FX trading gain of INR 146 cr as compared to INR 259 cr in the previous quarter. NII for the quarter increased by 16% YoY/3.5% QoQ to INR 4,125 cr was ahead of our estimate of INR 4,029 cr, driven by strong uptick in credit growth at 18% YoY and stable margins. Operating profit for the quarter grew by 8% YoY/2% QoQ to INR 3,394 cr as compared to our estimate of INR 3,145 cr. Other income grew by 8% YoY/1.4% QoQ to INR 1,929 cr, led by core fee income growth of 47% YoY/9% QoQ. Bank has used INR 325 cr of contingent provision during the quarter and continue to hold INR 3,003 cr (121 bps of loans) of contingent provisions. IIB’s GNPA ratio inched up marginally by 8bps QoQ at 2.35% as slippages ratio increased from 3.5% to 3.6% on QoQ basis. Restructuring pool of the bank have come off from 2.6% to 2.1% QoQ.

Outlook

We maintain our positive view and Buy rating on the stock with a target price of INR 1,236, based on 1.6x FY24E ABV. Bank is expected to deliver 1.4%/13% RoA/RoE by FY24E.

More Info

At 12:39 hrs IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 950.75, up Rs 71.85, or 8.17 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 961.20 and an intraday low of Rs 893.90.

It was trading with volumes of 476,468 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 109,230 shares, an increase of 336.21 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.20 percent or Rs 10.40 at Rs 878.90.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,241.85 and 52-week low Rs 763.75 on 28 October, 2021 and 23 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.44 percent below its 52-week high and 24.48 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 73,692.88 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

IndusInd Bank - 210722 - arih