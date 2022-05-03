Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank is a Hinduja group promoted newer age private sector bank and is the fifth largest private bank in India. Vehicle finance forms around 26% of overall loans · Strong pan-India presence with 5876 branches as on March 2022.
Outlook
We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~1.6x FY24E ABV and maintain a target price of Rs 1150 per share. For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.