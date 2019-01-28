App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank, says Mazhar Mohammad

Positional traders are advised to go long with a stop below Rs 1470 on a closing basis and look for a target of Rs 1579.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Mazhar Mohammad

IndusInd Bank  - The short-term bottom appears to be around Rs 1470 levels as this counter remained almost immune to the big and sudden falls witnessed in the broader markets.

With its flat move of the last 4 trading sessions, this counter is attracting the attention of short term bulls. Positional traders are advised to go long with a stop below Rs 1470 on a closing basis and look for a target of Rs 1579
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 11:51 am

tags #Stocks Views

