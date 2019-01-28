Buy IndusInd Bank, says Mazhar Mohammad

Mazhar Mohammad

IndusInd Bank - The short-term bottom appears to be around Rs 1470 levels as this counter remained almost immune to the big and sudden falls witnessed in the broader markets.

With its flat move of the last 4 trading sessions, this counter is attracting the attention of short term bulls. Positional traders are advised to go long with a stop below Rs 1470 on a closing basis and look for a target of Rs 1579