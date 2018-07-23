App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a target of Rs 298: Dinesh Rohira

The weekly RSI trend registered an upward momentum at 62 suggesting a buying regime along with MACD trading on a bullish momentum.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

Indraprastha Gas recently formed a reversal trend favoring upward momentum after trading on the sideways direction in last six-month’s price chart.

It consolidated from Rs 313 levels toward Rs 242 levels just above its 52-week low and managed to close above multiple short-term moving average levels.

The scrip continued to inch upward throughout the week as it witnessed substantial volume buildup. The positive breakout on weekly basis aided the scrip to form a strong bullish candlestick pattern indicating a reversal trend at the current level.

The weekly RSI trend registered an upward momentum at 62 suggesting a buying regime along with MACD trading on a bullish momentum.

The scrip has a support at 240 levels and medium-term resistance level at 327. We have a buy recommendation for Indraprastha Gas which is currently trading at Rs. 278.65.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 11:53 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.