Buy Indraprastha Gas with a target of Rs 298: Dinesh Rohira

Indraprastha Gas recently formed a reversal trend favoring upward momentum after trading on the sideways direction in last six-month’s price chart.

It consolidated from Rs 313 levels toward Rs 242 levels just above its 52-week low and managed to close above multiple short-term moving average levels.

The scrip continued to inch upward throughout the week as it witnessed substantial volume buildup. The positive breakout on weekly basis aided the scrip to form a strong bullish candlestick pattern indicating a reversal trend at the current level.

The weekly RSI trend registered an upward momentum at 62 suggesting a buying regime along with MACD trading on a bullish momentum.

The scrip has a support at 240 levels and medium-term resistance level at 327. We have a buy recommendation for Indraprastha Gas which is currently trading at Rs. 278.65.

