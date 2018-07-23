App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas, target Rs 313: Sameet Chavan

One can look to go long for a positional target of Rs.313 in coming weeks. The stop loss needs to be fixed at Rs.260.50.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sameet Chavan

Angel Broking

After enjoying its multi-year Bull Run, Indraprastha Gas prices slipped into a corrective mode. Fortunately, the price wise correction was not as sharp as its previous years’ rally.

We witnessed a gradual decline in the last six months and due to this, we can see a formation of ‘Falling Wedge’ on the weekly chart.

The said pattern has now been broken out along with higher than average volumes. One can look to go long for a positional target of Rs.313 in coming weeks. The stop loss needs to be fixed at Rs.260.50.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 12:27 pm

tags #Stocks Views

