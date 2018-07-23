Buy Indraprastha Gas, target Rs 313: Sameet Chavan

Angel Broking

After enjoying its multi-year Bull Run, Indraprastha Gas prices slipped into a corrective mode. Fortunately, the price wise correction was not as sharp as its previous years’ rally.

We witnessed a gradual decline in the last six months and due to this, we can see a formation of ‘Falling Wedge’ on the weekly chart.

The said pattern has now been broken out along with higher than average volumes. One can look to go long for a positional target of Rs.313 in coming weeks. The stop loss needs to be fixed at Rs.260.50.

