Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 635: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 635 in its research report dated September 29, 2021.

Broker Research
September 30, 2021 / 01:07 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Indraprastha Gas


IGL's stock price corrected 13% in the last 15 days as economics vs. margin concerns resurfaced post the recent spike in global gas prices, and its impact on APM rates going ahead. PNGRB also sought comments on open access, though it was mostly a follow-up. Despite our bullish stance on gas prices, we find comfort in IGL's retail model and past trends. Public-commercial vehicles in NCR are mandated to run on CNG, while 4W conversions and CNG growth have a negative 10 year correlation with petrol economics. We estimate CNG RSP to rise by Rs7/Rs14 per kg in Oct'21/Apr'22, assuming USD3/USD5.5 APM. But in Apr'22, CNG would still be ~50%/30% cheaper than petrol/diesel (at current Brent), similar to 9MFY20, when CNG volumes still grew by 12%.



Outlook


In our view, IGL's expansion in contiguous northern areas and widening of the pollution ban imply steady growth and ~Rs8/scm EBITDA seems sustainable. We reiterate Buy on IGL with an OW stance and a DCF-based Sep'22 TP of Rs635 (unchanged).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations
first published: Sep 30, 2021 01:07 pm

