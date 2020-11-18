Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 603: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indraprastha Gas

We increase our FY21 earnings estimate by 9.8% to factor in higher margins and make other changes. IGL remains an enviable business model with high volume growth due to geographical expansion and addition of new buses and taxis. Also, shift to private vehicle ownership post Covid pandemic to drive CNG volumes. IGL remains a play on rising pollution concerns as ban on competing industrial fuel is a major positive.

Outlook

Reiterate “BUY” with a threeyear DCF-based TP of Rs603 (Rs590 earlier).

