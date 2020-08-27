172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-indraprastha-gas-target-of-rs-590-prabhudas-lilladher-5760981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 590: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated August 26, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indraprastha Gas


We lower our FY21/22 earnings estimate by 9.8%/2.0% to factor in muted volumes and margins. IGL remains an enviable business model with high volume growth due to geographical expansion along with addition of new buses and taxis. Also, shift to private vehicle ownership post Covid pandemic to drive CNG volumes.


Outlook


IGL remains a play on rising pollution concerns, as ban put on competing industrial fuel is a major positive. Sharp drop in spot LNG prices offer new margin levers for the company. Reiterate “BUY” with a three-year DCF-based PT of Rs590 (Rs597 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.