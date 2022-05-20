English
    Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 589: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 589 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    May 20, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indraprastha Gas


    We tweak our FY23/24E earnings lower by ~1%. IGL reported strong results with EBIDTA/PAT of Rs5.0bn (6%Q/Q; PLe Rs3.9bn) and Rs3.6bn (16%Q/Q; PLe Rs2.7bn), due to higher margins given lower spot purchase. Volumes were lower QoQ partly due to pandemic restrictions in January and were at 7.7mscmd (-1%Q/Q). For FY22, EBIDTA/PAT was at Rs18.8bn (+11% 2yr CAGR) and Rs13.1bn (2yr CAGR 7.7%). We believe pick-up in economic activity will drive growth in coming quarters. IGL remains an enviable business model with high volume growth due to geographical expansion and addition of new buses and taxis. Also, fuel economics, shift to private vehicle ownership post pandemic will drive CNG volumes despite excise duty cuts, in our view.



    Outlook


    Reiterate “BUY” with DCF-based PT of Rs589 (Rs662) as we raise the WACC to 10.3% from 9.7%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 20, 2022 09:44 pm
