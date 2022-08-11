English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 576: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 576 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 11, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indraprastha Gas


    We increase our FY23/24E earnings higher by ~3% as we lower depreciation charges while we maintain our volumes and margins in a rising gas cost environment. IGL reported superlative results with EBIDTA/PAT of Rs6.2bn (+23%Q/Q; PLe Rs4.5bn) and Rs4.2bn (+16%Q/Q; PLe Rs3.1bn) due to higher margins and volumes. Volumes were higher QoQ partly despite a seasonally weak quarter at 8.0mscmd (+4%Q/Q). In the near term, rising price of domestic gas supplied to City Gas Distribution (CGD) due to blending of high priced spot LNG volumes will be a concern (even though company passed it on to customers). However, RILKGD6’s higher blending with additional deep water supplies of 12mmscmd (to gradually ramp up) from Oct-22 will ease pricing pressure. CGD industry has made representation to the government of rising gas prices and company remains hopeful of near term solution.



    Outlook


    IGL remains an enviable business model with high volume growth due to geographical expansion and addition of new buses and taxis. Reiterate “BUY” with DCF-based PT of Rs576 (Rs589) as we lower the depreciation amount in line with Q1 trends.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indraprastha Gas - 100822 - praBHU

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 04:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.