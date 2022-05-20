Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 520: YES Securities

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

The 4QFY22 reported Ebitda at Rs 5.0bn (+2% YoY; +7% QoQ), stood better than our estimates, however in-line with consensus estimates. The beat on our estimates was driven primarily by better than estimated Ebitda per unit, even as gas sales volume stood in-line. The Ebitda per unit at Rs 7.2/scm improved QoQ, as IGL under-took price revisions to offset higher gas cost. Total gas sales during the quarter stood at 7.74mmscmd (+14% YoY; +1% QoQ), thereby leading to annual sales of 7mmscmd for the FY22 (+31% YoY). New areas viz. Rewari, Karnal, Kaithat etc contributed ~ 7% of the sales. Over FY22, IGL faced numerous headwinds in form of a) shortfall in APM allocation, b) all-time high LNG prices, c) two waves of Covid and d) increase in domestic gas price to USD 2.9/mmbtu (from USD 1.8). However, IGL not only managed growth in sales, but also maintained margins. As stock trades at 18x FY24e, one standard deviation below mean, the headwinds appear to subside as we move in FY23-24e.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating, valuing IGL at Rs 520/sh on SOTP basis, (IGL-SA: Rs 500/sh MNGL: Rs 14.6/sh; CUGL: Rs 6.5/sh). Our TP is premised upon an earnings CAGR of ~10% (FY21-30e), for IGL-SA, driven by a ~11% CAGR(FY21-30e) in gas sales and EBITDA per unit of ~6.5/unit.

