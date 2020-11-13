PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas: target of Rs 517: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Indraprastha Gas recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 517 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Indraprastha Gas


Q2FY2021 results were significantly above our and street estimates with 20% beat in gas sales volume at 5.5 mmscmd (up 2x q-o-q) and 14.2% higher-than-expected EBITDA margin at Rs. 8/scm (up 24% y-o-y). Resultantly, PAT at Rs. 308 crore (down 19.2% y-o-y) was significantly above our estimate of Rs. 193 crore. Sharp recovery in CNG volume to 80% of pre-COVID-19 level to 3.9mmscm, while domestic PNG volume grew by 21% y-o-y to 0.43mmscmd and industrial/commercial PNG recovered to pre-COVID-19 level at 0.78mmscmd. Better-than-expected volume recovery to aid earnings revival over FY2021E-FY2023E; long-term volume growth outlook remains intact, led by regulatory push and expansion of new GAs. Margin to remain robust given weak domestic gas price.


Outlook


We recommend Buy on Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) with a PT of Rs. 517. At the CMP, the stock is trading at 25.2x its FY2022E EPS and 23.6x its FY2023E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 12:31 pm

tags #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.