Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies and primarily operates in the NCT of Delhi. As per FY22 AR, the company has 711 CNG stations and provided PNG connections to ~20 lakh households and 7715 commercial & industrial consumers. CNG sales contribute 75% of its total sales volume • Overall, sales volume grew at 9% CAGR in FY17-22.



Outlook

We revise our rating from HOLD to BUY on the stock. We value IGL at Rs 490 (standalone at Rs 440 i.e. ~17x P/E on FY25E EPS and investments at Rs 50 per share).

