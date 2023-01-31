English
    Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Indraprastha Gas recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

    January 31, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas

    Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies and primarily operates in the NCT of Delhi. As per FY22 AR, the company has 711 CNG stations and provided PNG connections to ~20 lakh households and 7715 commercial & industrial consumers. CNG sales contribute 75% of its total sales volume • Overall, sales volume grew at 9% CAGR in FY17-22.


    We revise our rating from HOLD to BUY on the stock. We value IGL at Rs 490 (standalone at Rs 440 i.e. ~17x P/E on FY25E EPS and investments at Rs 50 per share).