    Buy Indraprastha Gas: target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Indraprastha Gas


    Q4FY22 operating profit of Rs. 500 crore (up 6.6% q-o-q) was in line with street estimates but 2.7% below our estimate due to lower-than-expected margin. PAT of Rs. 362 crore (up 17% q-o-q) beat estimate by 7% on higher other income. Volumes of 7.7 mmscmd was slightly above our estimate but witnessed only 1.2% q-o-q rise due to impact of third wave of COVID-19. EBITDA margins improved by 7.7% q-o-q to Rs7.2/scm (up 7.7% q-o-q) but missed estimate on high gas costs. Elevated gas cost to remain an overhang on margin in FY23 although IGL has pricing power in CNG/D-PNG. We expect ramp-up from new GAs to drive double-digit volume growth.



    Outlook


    A steep fall in the stock price makes valuations attractive at 16.3x FY24E EPS and thus we maintain our Buy on IGL with a revised PT of Rs. 450. Further hikes in domestic gas prices, lower APM gas allocation and likely faster implementation of electric vehicle policy in Delhi could remain an overhang on IGL.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.