Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Sharekhan's research report on Indraprastha Gas

Q1FY23 PAT of Rs. 421 crore (up 16.4% q-o-q) was above our estimate led by a stronger-than-expected EBITDA margin, slight beat in volumes and a lower-than-expected tax rate. EBITDA margin of Rs. 8.6/scm (up 20% q-o-q) was 9% above our estimate led by lower-than-expected gas costs as reflected in higher gross margins of Rs. 14.3/scm (up 12% q-o-q). Gas sales volumes of 7.9 mmscmd, up 2% q-o-q led by 5% q-o-q rise in CNG volume partially offset by 5%/15% q-o-q decline in I-C/ D-PNG volumes. Likely further hike in domestic gas prices would be an overhang on margins in FY23 while volume growth outlook remains strong supported by ramp-up of new GAs and sustained volume uptick in NCR market.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on IGL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 450 as valuation of 16.9x FY24E EPS is attractive, given a steep discount of 29% to its five-year average one-year forward PE multiple of 24x.

