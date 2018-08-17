Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 441: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Indraprastha Gas

IGL’s 1QFY19 revenue came in at Rs 12.87bn, up 22.7% YoY led by 13.2% YoY increase in volumes to 5.55mmscmd and 8.4% YoY increase in realisation to Rs 25.5/scm. Higher domestic gas prices (+18% YoY), RLNG prices and depreciation of rupee had resulted in increase in raw material prices. Raw material prices were up 35% YoY to Rs 7.42bn. Per unit gross margin stood at Rs 10.8/scm, down 42bps YoY and 73bps QoQ. EBITDA stood at Rs 2.95bn up 6.4% YoY. As expected, EBITDA per unit of volume declined by 37bps YoY and 20bps QoQ to Rs 5.8/scm. We expect improvement in per unit gross margin/EBITDA in ensuing quarters. End of May, the company has taken price hike. RLNG prices are down and the fall of rupee has been arrested, post the price hike by the company. APAT came in at Rs 1.76 (+9.1% YoY). We expect the volume growth momentum to continue for the company as, (1) State government will add 2,000 new buses in FY19, and (2) Expansion of its pipeline network in the new areas- Karnal, Rewari and part of Gurugram will add volumes 2HFY19 onwards. CNG prices are 35-40% discount to Diesel and Petrol respectively. This should provide an adequate cushion and pricing power to IGL to maintain its EBITDA margins above Rs 6/scm over FY19-20E.

Outlook

We remain positive on the fundamentals of IGL, led by a monopolistic business model, a strong B/S, robust growth from investments in subsidiaries and foray into newer geographies. Our SOTP target is Rs 441/sh (30x FY20E standalone core EPS + 25x CUGL/MNGL EPS share to IGL). Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.