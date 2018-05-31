App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 422: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 422 in its research report dated May 24, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Indraprastha Gas


IGL’s  4QFY18  revenue came in at Rs 12.33bn, up 23.1% YoY led by 11.3% YoY increase  in volumes to 5.36mmscmd and 10.5% YoY increase in realisation to Rs  25.6/scm.  EBITDA  stood at Rs 2.91bn up 26.9% YoY on account of higher gross margin, up 33bps. APAT came in at Rs 1.75 (+30.3% YoY).  We  expect  the  volume growth momentum to continue for the company as, (1) State  government  has  accepted the proposal to procure 2,000 new buses in FY19,  and  (2) Expansion of its pipeline network in the new areas- Karnal, Rewari and part of Gurugram will add volumes from 2HFY19 onwards.


Outlook


Our SOTP target is Rs 422/sh (30x  FY20E standalone core EPS + 25x CUGL/MNGL EPS share to IGL). Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 31, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations

