Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 422: HDFC Securities

IGL’s 4QFY18 revenue came in at Rs 12.33bn, up 23.1% YoY led by 11.3% YoY increase in volumes to 5.36mmscmd and 10.5% YoY increase in realisation to Rs 25.6/scm. EBITDA stood at Rs 2.91bn up 26.9% YoY on account of higher gross margin, up 33bps. APAT came in at Rs 1.75 (+30.3% YoY). We expect the volume growth momentum to continue for the company as, (1) State government has accepted the proposal to procure 2,000 new buses in FY19, and (2) Expansion of its pipeline network in the new areas- Karnal, Rewari and part of Gurugram will add volumes from 2HFY19 onwards.

Our SOTP target is Rs 422/sh (30x FY20E standalone core EPS + 25x CUGL/MNGL EPS share to IGL). Maintain BUY.

