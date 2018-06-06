App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 387: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 387 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.

KRChoksey's research report on Indraprastha Gas

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) reported net sales of INR 12.3 bn (+23.1% YoY, 4.1% QoQ) driven by volumes from both CNG and PNG segment and increased CNG/PNG realizations. Total gas sales volumes were reported at 482 mmscm v/s 433 mmscm in Q4FY17. CNG volumes increased by 10% YoY while PNG volumes increased by 15% QoQ with the highest growth coming from the domestic segment at 22% YoY.

Outlook

At a CMP of INR 265.5, the stock is trading at 20.0x of FY19E and at 17.8x FY20E earnings. We valued the company by assigning a multiple of 26x on the FY20E EPS of INR 14.89 and arrived at target price of INR 387 (potential upside – 45.8%). We maintain BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #KRChoksey #Recommendations

