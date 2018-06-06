Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 387: KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Indraprastha Gas

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) reported net sales of INR 12.3 bn (+23.1% YoY, 4.1% QoQ) driven by volumes from both CNG and PNG segment and increased CNG/PNG realizations. Total gas sales volumes were reported at 482 mmscm v/s 433 mmscm in Q4FY17. CNG volumes increased by 10% YoY while PNG volumes increased by 15% QoQ with the highest growth coming from the domestic segment at 22% YoY.

Outlook

At a CMP of INR 265.5, the stock is trading at 20.0x of FY19E and at 17.8x FY20E earnings. We valued the company by assigning a multiple of 26x on the FY20E EPS of INR 14.89 and arrived at target price of INR 387 (potential upside – 45.8%). We maintain BUY rating on the stock.

