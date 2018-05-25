App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 384: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 384 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indraprastha Gas

IGL reported EBITDA of INR2.8b (+20% YoY, +11% QoQ), in line with our estimate. During the quarter, the company reversed a provision of INR160m on account of negotiation with OMCs for trade margin payable to them for sale of CNG for the earlier period. Adjusting for that, EBITDA/scm increased to INR5.7 (v/s our estimate of INR5.6; INR5.4 in 3QFY18, INR5.6 in 4QFY17).

Outlook

We reduce our valuation multiple by ~10%, in line with global gas peers' valuation multiple. We value IGL at 27x average FY20E EPS to arrive at a fair value of INR384. Maintain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

