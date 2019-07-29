App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 384: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 384 in its research report dated July 25, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Indraprastha Gas


Investors have recently expressed concerns over looming competitive risks for Indian CGD players such as IGL, MGL, GGL and Adani Gas. We met the management of IGL to discuss PNGRB’s concept paper (refer annexure) on network/compression tariffs chargeable by incumbents. While PNGRB’s intent seems noble, there is lack of clarity on domestic gas allocation to new entrants entering established Geographical Areas (GAs). New entrants will thus focus more on bidding for upcoming GAs, instead of competing with incumbents in established GAs.


Outlook


IGL generates OCF yield of almost 5.5% and RoIC of >30% over FY20/21E. Valuations are contextually moderate at 22.0x FY21E EPS. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 384/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 02:05 pm

