Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 384: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Indraprastha Gas

Investors have recently expressed concerns over looming competitive risks for Indian CGD players such as IGL, MGL, GGL and Adani Gas. We met the management of IGL to discuss PNGRB’s concept paper (refer annexure) on network/compression tariffs chargeable by incumbents. While PNGRB’s intent seems noble, there is lack of clarity on domestic gas allocation to new entrants entering established Geographical Areas (GAs). New entrants will thus focus more on bidding for upcoming GAs, instead of competing with incumbents in established GAs.

Outlook

IGL generates OCF yield of almost 5.5% and RoIC of >30% over FY20/21E. Valuations are contextually moderate at 22.0x FY21E EPS. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 384/sh.

