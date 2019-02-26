Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 381: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indraprastha Gas

CNG/PNG segments grew by 13%/10% YoY in 3QFY19. PNG domestic grew by 11% YoY and industrial/commercial by 13% YoY. High volume growth, combined with marginal expansion in EBITDA/scm, resulted in EBITDA of INR3.2b (our estimate: INR3.1b; +21% YoY, +3% QoQ). PAT of INR2b (+19% YoY, +6% QoQ) came in marginally below our estimate due to a higher effective tax rate of 35.3% in the quarter.

Outlook

The stock trades at 21.6x FY20E EPS of INR12.7. We value IGL at 24.3x (~20% premium to global peers) Dec’20E EPS to arrive at a fair value of INR381, implying an upside of 27%. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.