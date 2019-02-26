App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 381: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 381 in its research report dated February 06, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indraprastha Gas


CNG/PNG segments grew by 13%/10% YoY in 3QFY19. PNG domestic grew by 11% YoY and industrial/commercial by 13% YoY. High volume growth, combined with marginal expansion in EBITDA/scm, resulted in EBITDA of INR3.2b (our estimate: INR3.1b; +21% YoY, +3% QoQ). PAT of INR2b (+19% YoY, +6% QoQ) came in marginally below our estimate due to a higher effective tax rate of 35.3% in the quarter.


Outlook


The stock trades at 21.6x FY20E EPS of INR12.7. We value IGL at 24.3x (~20% premium to global peers) Dec’20E EPS to arrive at a fair value of INR381, implying an upside of 27%. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.