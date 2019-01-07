Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 349: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Indraprastha Gas

We hosted the IGL management team – Mr Rakesh Chawla (CFO) in Mumbai for investor interaction. Our interaction has reinforced our belief in the CGD story and IGL in particular. Management is confident of volume growth trajectory with protection of spreads and capital allocation prudence is likely to continue. KTAs are appended.

Outlook

We have accounted for increase in the risk-free rate and market risk premium. We reiterate our Buy recommendation, with a target price of ` 349.

