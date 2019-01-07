App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 349: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 349 in its research report dated January 04, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Indraprastha Gas


We hosted the IGL management team – Mr Rakesh Chawla (CFO) in Mumbai for investor interaction. Our interaction has reinforced our belief in the CGD story and IGL in particular. Management is confident of volume growth trajectory with protection of spreads and capital allocation prudence is likely to continue. KTAs are appended.


Outlook


We have accounted for increase in the risk-free rate and market risk premium. We reiterate our Buy recommendation, with a target price of ` 349.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 7, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations

