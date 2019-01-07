Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 349: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 349 in its research report dated January 04, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on Indraprastha Gas
We hosted the IGL management team – Mr Rakesh Chawla (CFO) in Mumbai for investor interaction. Our interaction has reinforced our belief in the CGD story and IGL in particular. Management is confident of volume growth trajectory with protection of spreads and capital allocation prudence is likely to continue. KTAs are appended.
Outlook
We have accounted for increase in the risk-free rate and market risk premium. We reiterate our Buy recommendation, with a target price of ` 349.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.