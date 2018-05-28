Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 344: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indraprastha Gas

Volume growth remains the highlight: Indraprastha Gas' (IGL's) Q4FY18 volume momentum remains intact- overall sales volume growth was at 482mscm (11% YoY). Q4 EBITDA and PAT of Rs2.9bn (PLe: Rs2.86bn; +37%YoY) and Rs1.74bn (PLe: Rs1.74; +30% YoY), was in line with our expectations and included write back of provisions of Rs160m for earlier period. For FY18, EBIDTA and PAT were at Rs11bn (+16%YoY) and Rs6.7bn (+17%YoY).

Outlook

Earnings maintained, reiterate "BUY": We maintain our FY19/20E earnings. IGL remains a play on rising pollution concerns. Increased cars/taxis conversion and new bus addition in Delhi will drive earnings. Also, report of ban on competing industrial fuel is a major positive. Reiterate "BUY" with a three-year DCF-based PT of Rs344.

