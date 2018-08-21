App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 340: KR Choksey

KR Choksey bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated August 16, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Indraprastha Gas


Net sales came in at INR 12.8 bn (+24.1% YoY, +6.0% QoQ) due to increased volumes from both CNG and PNG segment. Total gas sales volumes were reported at 505 mmscm v/s 446 mmscm in Q1FY18 (482 mmscm in Q4FY18). CNG volumes increased by 10.1% YoY while PNG volumes increased by 18.3% QoQ with the highest growth coming from the industrial/commercial segment at 28.9% YoY. Gross margins were dented by 475 bpd YoY and 185 bps QoQ to 42.4% due to increased cost of NG resulting in a higher RMAT (+35.3% YoY, +9.6% QoQ). OPM was further negatively impacted by 381 bps YoY and 108 bps QoQ to 22.9% from higher operating expenses (+18.3% YoY, +2% QoQ). EBITDA stood at INR 2.95 bn (+6.4% YoY, +1.3% QoQ). Other income was higher 46.8% on a YoY basis at INR 262 mn. However, this was negated by higher finance costs (+55.6% YoY) resulting in a PAT margin of 13.7% (-188 bps YoY and -73 bps QoQ). PAT for the quarter stood at INR 1.75 bn (+9.1% YoY, +0.7% QoQ). The tax rate remained unchanged at 35.7% on a YoY basis.


Outlook


At a CMP of INR 284, the stock is trading at 27.3x of FY19E and at 21.7x FY20E earnings. We valued the company by assigning a multiple of 26x on the FY20E EPS of INR 13.08 and arrived at target price of INR 340 (potential upside – 19.7%). We maintain BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #KR Choksey #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.