Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 340: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Indraprastha Gas

Net sales came in at INR 12.8 bn (+24.1% YoY, +6.0% QoQ) due to increased volumes from both CNG and PNG segment. Total gas sales volumes were reported at 505 mmscm v/s 446 mmscm in Q1FY18 (482 mmscm in Q4FY18). CNG volumes increased by 10.1% YoY while PNG volumes increased by 18.3% QoQ with the highest growth coming from the industrial/commercial segment at 28.9% YoY. Gross margins were dented by 475 bpd YoY and 185 bps QoQ to 42.4% due to increased cost of NG resulting in a higher RMAT (+35.3% YoY, +9.6% QoQ). OPM was further negatively impacted by 381 bps YoY and 108 bps QoQ to 22.9% from higher operating expenses (+18.3% YoY, +2% QoQ). EBITDA stood at INR 2.95 bn (+6.4% YoY, +1.3% QoQ). Other income was higher 46.8% on a YoY basis at INR 262 mn. However, this was negated by higher finance costs (+55.6% YoY) resulting in a PAT margin of 13.7% (-188 bps YoY and -73 bps QoQ). PAT for the quarter stood at INR 1.75 bn (+9.1% YoY, +0.7% QoQ). The tax rate remained unchanged at 35.7% on a YoY basis.

Outlook

At a CMP of INR 284, the stock is trading at 27.3x of FY19E and at 21.7x FY20E earnings. We valued the company by assigning a multiple of 26x on the FY20E EPS of INR 13.08 and arrived at target price of INR 340 (potential upside – 19.7%). We maintain BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.