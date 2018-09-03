Buy IndoStar Capital; target of Rs 600: Centrum

Centrum's research report on IndoStar Capital

We initiate coverage on IndoStar Capital (IndoStar) with a BUY and target price of Rs600 (valued at 1.7x FY20E ABV). IndoStar has embarked on a transformational journey and with the right mix of people, product portfolio, processes and the required infrastructure, we believe the business model is on the right growth path. We expect IndoStar Capital to report (a) strong earnings profile (38% / 22% CAGR in revenue / earnings over FY18-20E), (b) limited asset quality risks (given the history of near zero NPAs), and (c) superior returns profile (RoA at 2.7%, RoE at 10%+ by end-FY20E). Healthy capital position (CAR at 28%+) will supplment sturdy 45% CAGR in AuM over FY18-20E. Further, proficient senior management with an element of skin in the game through ESOPs and superior board composition is an added positive. Valuations at 1.2x FY20E ABV are compelling.

Outlook

Valuations at 1.2x FY20E ABV are undemanding. We initiate coverage on IndoStar Capital with BUY and TP of Rs600 (valuing at 1.7x FY20E ABV). We see valuation mutliples expand as invsetors draw greater comfort in the transformation journey. Key risks: Lower than expected growth, margin pressures or rise in NPAs.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.