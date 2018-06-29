Buy Indostar Capital Finance; target of Rs 650: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Indostar Capital Finance

Indostar Capital Finance (Indostar) is an NBFC promoted by Mauritius-based Indostar Capital (a holding company with a 57.7% stake in Indostar and owned by various institutions, including the Everstone Group, which has a 51.2% stake in Indostar Capital). It commenced operations in 2011. In Apr’17, Mr. Sridhar (ex-CEO of Shriram Transport) was appointed Indostar’s CEO to lead its foray into vehicle and housing finance. The company has demonstrated strong execution capabilities (loan book posted a 25% CAGR over FY14-18) by initially building the corporate book (c.74% of loans as of FY18) and subsequently entering SME financing and effectively executing its strategy in the segment (c.23% of loans as of FY18). Over the past year, the company has tried to balance its loan book by diversifying its exposure into retail segments such as vehicle and housing finance.We forecast a net profit CAGR of 25% over FY18-20E, led by strong loan growth (50%CAGR over FY18-20E) and steady asset quality. We forecasts RoA/RoE of 3.1%/11.2% by FY20E (vs. 3.7%/11.7% in FY17). Indostar trades at 1.3x BV FY20E, which is the cheapest among NBFCs in our coverage.

We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a Mar'19 target price of INR 650, valuing the stock at 1.7x Mar’20 PB (implied FY20 P/E of 16x).Key risks: a) Pressure on Indostar’s average yields and spreads due to increased competition; b) execution risks; c) liquidity risks and d) high real estate exposure (c.40% of loan book).

