you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indostar Capital Finance; target of Rs 593: LKP Research

LKP Research is bullish on Indostar Capital Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 593 in its research report dated September 17, 2018.

LKP Research's report on Indostar Capital Finance


Indostar Capital Finance, is promoted by Mauritius based PE Everstone Group, one of the well-known India & Southeast Asia focused PE firm. It operates into the niche space of early stage financing to real estate developers largely in Mumbai region. Recently, the company has embarked upon strategy to diversify its business mix more towards the retail including housing, vehicle finance from earlier concentrated corporate & SME loan book. To grow these new segments, it has front-ended opex cost resulting in drop in ROAs 2.2% levels in Q1FY19 from ~4% during FY14-18 period. However, going forward, operating leverage benefits would be realized coupled with increase in the leverage of assets + improvement in the business mix – all these factors put together would give big boost to profitability. We expect earnings to grow at of 46% CAGR over FY19-22E period. Also, ROE to show marked progress from 11.1% and 7.7% in FY17 & FY18 resp. to 14.8% by FY22E.


Outlook


At current pricing, it is trading at compelling of 1.4x FY19E and 1.2x FY20E ABV. It is one the cheapest NBFC available currently. We expect re-rating in the stock given cheap valuations, strong management, better profitability anticipated & change in business mix towards retail assets. We initiate a coverage on the stock with TP of 593 giving upside potential of 36% - according 1.7x multiple to its FY20E ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 18, 2018 05:01 pm

tags #Buy #IndoStar Capital Finance #LKP Research #Recommendations

