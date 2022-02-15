Buy Indostar Capital Finance; target of Rs 414: Arihant Capital

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital's research report on Indostar Capital Finance

Indostar Capital Finance (Indostar) has posted healthy performance during Q3FY22 in terms of disbursements growth, margin expansion and on operational front. However, profit of the company de-grew by 40% YoY to INR 15 cr was lower than our estimate of INR 51 cr on account of sequential increase in credit cost. Provision expense for the quarter stood at INR 43 cr vs. provision write back of INR 3 cr in the previous quarter. Disbursements momentum of the company continues to be strong with highest ever single quarter disbursements of INR 1,480 cr, driven by CV and Housing finance. In line with company’s retailisation strategy, retail loan share has increased further to 81% from 80% QoQ.

Outlook

Hence, we expect credit cost to normalize. We reduce our FY22E PAT by 31% to factor in higher credit cost. We maintain Buy rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR 414 (based on 1.2x FY24E P/ABV).

More Info on Trent

At 15:46 hrs Indostar Capital Finance was quoting at Rs 248.90, up Rs 5.10, or 2.09 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 251.65 and an intraday low of Rs 236.95.

It was trading with volumes of 8,248 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 15,788 shares, a decrease of -47.76 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 6.55 percent or Rs 17.10 at Rs 243.80.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 416.95 and 52-week low Rs 228.25 on 11 June, 2021 and 27 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 40.3 percent below its 52-week high and 9.05 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,387.01 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More